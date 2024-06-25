Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.96. 210,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,559. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

