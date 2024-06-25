Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,989 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 0.8 %

NOV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.73. 1,116,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

NOV Increases Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.