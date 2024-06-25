Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 55,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after acquiring an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 489,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,605. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

