Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,007 NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 139,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,854. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

