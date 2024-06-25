Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 136 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 105.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.88. 775,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,252. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

