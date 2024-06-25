Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,081 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

