Riverview Trust Co Takes $166,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,395,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

