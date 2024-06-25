RMR Wealth Builders Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.68. 4,810,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.34. The company has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

