RMR Wealth Builders Invests $300,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
NYSE:MLM traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.66. 647,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,659. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.98 and a 200 day moving average of $555.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
