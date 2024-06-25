RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $230,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $47.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,938.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,183. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,895.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,859.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

