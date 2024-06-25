RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 4,077 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $136,630,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 104,209 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BUD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 2,747,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

