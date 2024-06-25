RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,178,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.05. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

