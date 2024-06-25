Robert Craig Owen Sells 5,719 Shares of Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Craig Owen sold 5,719 shares of Prairie Operating stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $61,536.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Craig Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Craig Owen sold 3,319 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $35,878.39.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Craig Owen sold 12,286 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $134,900.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Craig Owen sold 5,127 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $65,881.95.

Prairie Operating Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PROP stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 104,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,179. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). Equities analysts forecast that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Further Reading

