Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,500.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

CMG stock opened at $3,191.01 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,463.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,762.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,535,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.