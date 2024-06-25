Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 0.5%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.71. 397,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,982,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,966. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

