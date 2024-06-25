Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $562.99. The company had a trading volume of 391,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $457.44 and a one year high of $568.68.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

