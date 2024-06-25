Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Silvaco Group stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

