Rubrik’s (RBRK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBRK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.57.

Rubrik Stock Performance

About Rubrik

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86. Rubrik has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

