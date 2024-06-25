Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 17,344 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $94,351.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,821,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $32.82.

On Thursday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76.

NYSE:GNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. 13,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,350. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $118,796,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

