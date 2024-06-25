Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $213.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $166.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.83.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

