Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $163.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after buying an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

