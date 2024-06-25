Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. 57,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

