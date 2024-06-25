Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $48.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 99,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

