Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ remained flat at $45.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.