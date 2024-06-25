Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lessened by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 527,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $63.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

