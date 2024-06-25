Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.58. 2,613,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,917. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

