Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.41

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.41 and last traded at $83.02, with a volume of 478057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after buying an additional 995,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

