ScoZinc Mining (CVE:SZM) Trading Up 1.6%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:SZM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

ScoZinc Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

About ScoZinc Mining

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gypsum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Scotia mine and other mineral resource prospects located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Selwyn Resources Ltd.

