SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $75.89

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.89, but opened at $71.90. SEA shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 936,819 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

SEA Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,517.60 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

