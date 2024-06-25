Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 186,627 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 1,973,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

