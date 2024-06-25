Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,403. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

