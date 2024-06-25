Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,403. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
