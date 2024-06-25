Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 269,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 685,907 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $22.75.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

