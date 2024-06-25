Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 10,301,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 22,061,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,696 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 77.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,997,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 871,706 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.