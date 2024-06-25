Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total transaction of $435,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $193,302.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,399,016.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at $27,865,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

