Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 8,652 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,237 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,163 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 2,948,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.