Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.34. 4,251,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,228. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

