Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,567. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.71. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $217.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.