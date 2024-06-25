Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 4,703 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after acquiring an additional 809,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 164,031 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 44,205.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PLYM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 158,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.33 million, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

