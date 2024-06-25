Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,884 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,193,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,042,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 125,573 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

