Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB remained flat at $45.53 on Tuesday. 1,713,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,503. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

