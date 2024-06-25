Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $479.38. 29,178,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,389,863. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

