Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $268.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,748. The firm has a market cap of $402.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

