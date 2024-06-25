Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

