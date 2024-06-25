Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,007 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 1,981,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,779. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.