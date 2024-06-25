Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 146,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 173,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.30. 2,119,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,942. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

