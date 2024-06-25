Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 25%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 477,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 136,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

