SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 311,239 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.92. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.