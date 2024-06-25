SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $215.21. 1,094,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

