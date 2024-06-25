SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 334,710 shares.The stock last traded at $128.78 and had previously closed at $129.36.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $126.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

