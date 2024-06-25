SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 4.2% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 157,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. 228,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Report on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.